WORLD
First tropical storm forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY — Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, formed Saturday, off Mexico’s southern coast.
The US National Hurricane Center said Agatha continued to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane, by today, and head toward land.
On Saturday evening, the center of the tropical storm was about 175 miles southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 60 mph.
The storm was moving north-northwest at five mph, but was expected to take a turn further northward.
A hurricane watch was issued for parts of the coast of the southern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, where Agatha could make landfall, by Monday.
15 dead, three missing after torrential rains in southern China
BEIJING — At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported, Saturday.
Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China’s east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Wuping county information office.
Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan province, about 750 miles away in southwestern China, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report.
Three children were swept away by floodwaters Friday in Xincheng country in the Guangxi region, authorities said.
