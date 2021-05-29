WORLD
Frenchman killed after attacking police officers
PARIS — A man with severe schizophrenia who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism stabbed a police officer at her station Friday in western France and shot two other officers before police killed him, authorities said.
The slain suspect was a Frenchman in his 40s who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism because of his “rigorous” religious practices, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The assailant had recently been released from prison and was under monitoring by psychiatric services, he said.
Boat accident on Nigerian river leaves 60 dead
LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities confirmed that at least 60 people have died in a boat accident on the Niger River and that 83 missing passengers are also feared dead.
The boat with more than 160 passengers, including many children and women, sank after hitting an object and breaking up Wednesday while traveling along Nigeria’s largest river in Kebbi state, in the northwestern part of the country.
NATION
Students, adult storm classroom, attack teen
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eight people stormed a high school classroom and attacked a 14-year-old girl in an incident thought to have stemmed from an earlier fight at a school bus stop, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a 16-year-old female student helped the group get inside Southern Guilford High School and led them to an upstairs classroom. The sheriff’s office described the group as six students and two adults and say they assaulted the 14-year-old student, who suffered facial injuries.
Faculty, administration and a school resource officer responded but by then the attack was over, the sheriff’s office said.
Giuliani case judge to select ‘special master’
NEW YORK — A judge said Friday that he will appoint a “special master” to oversee a review of electronic files seized from Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer to make sure investigators can’t get access to protected communications with their clients, including former President Donald Trump.
US District Judge J. Paul Oetken directed Manhattan prosecutors and attorneys for Giuliani and Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing to submit possible candidates next week for the position.
