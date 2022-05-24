WORLD
Bolivian student, 52, jailed in probe of pay from government
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Max Mendoza has been a remarkably persistent student — and a profitable one: He’s been enrolled at a public university in Bolivia for 32 years but never graduated, much of it while being paid a government salary to serve as a student leader.
On Monday, though, he was detained and sent to jail after a judge ordered a six-month investigation into allegations his tenure as a state-paid student leader constituted a crime.
Mendoza, now 52, has unsuccessfully tackled a series of majors — industrial engineering, agronomy and law among them — since entering a university, in 1990.
NATION
Harris, surgeon general warn of health care worker burnout
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris and US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a warning, Monday, about burnout among the nation’s health care staff after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential for severe worker shortages in the years ahead if the situation is not addressed.
“You do so much to take care of your patients in their time of need,” Harris told health care workers as she visited Children’s National Hospital in Washington with Murthy, on Monday. “Which is why I’m here to say, we need to do a better job of taking care of you.”
Murthy issued a new report sounding the alarm over a projected shortage of three million “essential low-wage health workers” in the next five years, and nearly 140,000 doctors, by 2033.
Actor Angela Lansbury to receive a special Tony Award
NEW YORK — The folks who hand out Tony Awards believe five is not enough for Angela Lansbury.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced, Monday, that the legendary actor will receive a 2022 special Tony for lifetime achievement in the theater, making it her sixth.
Lansbury made her Broadway debut, in 1957, in “Hotel Paradiso” and won Tonys for “Mam,” in 1966, “Dear World,” in 1969, “Gypsy,” in 1974, “Sweeney Todd,” in 1979, and “Blithe Spirit,” in 2009. Other Broadway credits include “A Little Night Music,” “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man” and “Anyone Can Whistle.”
“Angela Lansbury’s contributions to the stage are insurmountable,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a statement.
