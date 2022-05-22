WORLD
German weather service says storm generated three tornadoes
BERLIN — A storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country’s weather service said, Saturday. One of them left a trail of destruction and more than 40 people injured in a western city.
Meteorologists had warned of heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind in western and central Germany, on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay home. Storms, on Thursday, had already disrupted traffic, uprooted trees that toppled onto rail tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in western Germany.
The German Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in North Rhine-Westphalia — in Paderborn, in nearby Lippstadt, and on the edge of the town of Hoexter, news agency dpa reported.
Forty-three people were injured in Paderborn as the tornado tore across the city’s downtown area, on Friday afternoon, 13 of them seriously, Mayor Michael Dreier said.
Trees in a park and stop lights “snapped like matches,” roofs were ripped off buildings and windows smashed, he told reporters, on Saturday.
NATION
Police: Marshal fatally shot man while serving him a warrant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deputy with the US Marshals Service fatally shot a man whom the deputy was trying to serve an arrest warrant, Kentucky police said, Saturday.
The shooting occurred, Friday morning, after an altercation with the man ensued, the Louisville Metro Police Department said on social media. Police said the warrant was for charges of domestic violence, strangulation and assault.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who was fatally shot as 25-year-old Omari Cryer of Louisville. The coroner’s office described the cause and manner of death as “gunshot wounds/homicide.”
Police say officers on scene rendered aid at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released additional details about the shooting.
Louisville police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting at the request of the US Marshals Service.
At the scene on Sutcliffe Avenue, on Friday afternoon, Louisville officers were standing in and around a white house blocked off by yellow tape. A group of about twenty neighbors were gathered in the street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.