Woman rescued 50 hours after China building collapse
BEIJING — A woman was rescued, Sunday, from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.
Separately, police arrested nine people including the building owner on suspicion of causing a major liability accident, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
State broadcaster CCTV showed video of rescuers bringing the woman out on a stretcher about 4:30 p.m. Some could be heard shouting words of encouragement during the operation. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, CCTV said.
She was the sixth person rescued from the building, which collapsed, Friday afternoon, in the inland city of Changsha, the capital of Hunan province.
104 and no more: Amputee wraps up marathon record quest
CHANDLER, Ariz. — When amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma says her mantra is, “I can do hard things,” she’s not kidding — the amputee athlete has run 104 marathons in as many days, all using a carbon-fiber prosthesis.
Hunt-Broersma, 46, completed that epic quest, on Saturday, near her home in suburban Phoenix, setting an unofficial world record along the way.
“What a journey,” she tweeted.
The South Africa native, who lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer, gained worldwide attention and a huge social media following after beginning her record attempt, on Jan. 17.
Brick Runners, an organization that supports athletes who raise money for charities, even designed a Jacky-inspired Lego-style character complete with one of her favorite T-shirts, which reads: “Strong Has Many Forms.”
Final day of Mississippi fest canceled after fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a festival in Mississippi, a sheriff said, late Saturday. Organizers said, Sunday that, in response to the shootings, they canceled the final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the state fairgrounds in Jackson.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said several people were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries after gunfire, Saturday night. He said the person killed was a teenager.
