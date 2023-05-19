WORLD
Convoy attack in eastern Congo leaves 4 dead
GOMA, Congo — A Congolese conservation group says four people died when their convoy was ambushed by gunmen Thursday in Virunga National Park. A further six people were injured, including villagers from the Lubero Territory where the attack took place. The convoy included technical staff for rural development projects working in the park area, according to the North Kivu branch of the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN).
Three of the dead were “ecoguards” working for the conservation group. Virunga Park is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas. However, armed groups such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, known by its French acronym FDLR, the Mai-Mai and the M23 regularly vie for control of eastern Congo’s natural resources.
US: 44 indicted in Puerto Rico in $1.2M scheme
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A federal grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted 44 people accused in a $1.2 million scheme to illegally obtain pandemic relief funds, authorities said Thursday.
The suspects are accused of submitting at least 52 loan applications to obtain federal recovery funds that US Attorney Stephen Muldrow said they used “to support their own personal lifestyles, taking needed resources from those whose legitimate businesses were suffering from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
NATION
Michigan boy uses slingshot to save sister
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Michigan boy who used a slingshot to save his 8-year-old sister from an attempted kidnapping said he was “freaking out” and simply reached for something that could stop the attack.
“So I grab my slingshot and open the window and I grab two things — a marble and a gravel rock or something,” Owen Burns told WWTV/WWUP-TV in Cadillac in northern Michigan.
Police said Owen struck the 17-year-old assailant in the head and chest, and his sister was able to get away.
“I was just lucky. He’s just a big target because he’s not like one Pepsi can,” Owen said.
The attempted kidnapping occurred on May 10 outside the family’s home in Alpena Township. Owen’s sister was outside looking for mushrooms.
“I say, ‘OK, be careful.’ ... And then, boom, something happens,” he recalled.
