WORLD
Two dead in Israel synagogue bleacher collapse
JERUSALEM — Israeli medics said at least two people were killed and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue on Sunday, the eve of a major Jewish holiday.
The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of Shavuot. A spokesman for Magen David Adom told Channel 13 that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead, a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy.
Rescue workers were on the scene, treating the injured and taking people to the hospital. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.
Afghan cease-fire ends amid calls for fresh talks
KABUL, Afghanistan — A three-day cease-fire marked by violent attacks — most claimed by the Islamic State group — ended Sunday in Afghanistan amid calls for renewed peace talks between the government and Taliban.
Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the negotiating teams of the government and the Islamic Emirate, as the Taliban refer to their ousted regime, met briefly Saturday in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar. They renewed their commitment to finding a peaceful end to the war and called for an early start to talks that have been stalled, he said.
NATION
22 rescued after Arizona roller coaster gets stuck
PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people who were stranded after a roller coaster stalled mid-ride at an Arizona amusement park are safe.
News reports and the Phoenix Fire Department say the ride at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix got stuck Saturday, with riders perched 20 feet off the ground.
Rescue crews were dispatched and were able to escort 22 people off the ride.
Arrest made after boy found slain on Dallas street
DALLAS — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a four-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday.
Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.
Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
