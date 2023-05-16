WORLD
UK pledges attack drones, more missiles
LONDON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the British government at the end of a whirlwind European tour Monday to join a “fighter jet coalition” that would help strengthen his country’s aerial capabilities, but instead secured a commitment for attack drones and hundreds more missiles.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted Zelenskyy with a handshake and hug after the president’s helicopter landed at Chequers, the British leader’s official country retreat. It was Zelenskyy’s second trip to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Acoustic waves cause Denmark’s mystery tremors
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A series of minor tremors recorded on the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm Saturday has puzzled scientists, who now say they were caused by “acoustic pressure waves from an unknown source.”
On Monday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, an official body that monitors the underground, said the tremors were “not caused by earthquakes, but by pressure waves from an event in the atmosphere.” However, they came from “an unknown source.”
NATION
2 dead in motorcycle club event shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two people were killed and four were injured when more than 150 shots were fired in a gunfight between rival motorcycle clubs, a sheriff said Monday.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged 12 people with murder and aggravated assault in the shootout in Augusta on Saturday night, including the four injured people, Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.
The violence erupted at the clubhouse of the Outcast Motorcycle Club’s Augusta chapter near an apartment complex and single-family homes, the sheriff said.
Biden endorses Democrat in Pennsylvania vote
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Democrat running for a vacant seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives received President Joe Biden’s endorsement Monday in a race likely to determine control of the legislative chamber, with implications for abortion rights, the 2024 presidential contest and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s agenda.
Biden cited the majority House stakes and referred to abortion rights in backing Heather Boyd in a special election against Republican Katie Ford in suburban Philadelphia’s Delaware County.
