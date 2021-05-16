WORLD
Hong Kong’s oldest DJ retires
HONG KONG — After more than seven decades in radio, a 96-year-old Hong Kong DJ bid farewell to his listeners Saturday with “Time to Say Goodbye,” sung by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli.
“Well that’s it. Thank you very much for tuning in, goodbye, thank you for coming,” Ray Cordeiro said in both English and Cantonese before signing off ahead of the 1 a.m. news.
It was the coda to a radio career that began 72 years ago, and a more than 50-year run for his show “All the Way with Ray,” which started on public broadcaster RTHK in 1970. Along the way, he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tony Bennett, the Beatles and Cliff Richard and nurtured rising Hong Kong pop stars such as Sam Hui.
In 2000, the Guinness Book of World Records acknowledged Cordeiro as “The World’s Most Durable DJ.”
Japan, US, France hold military drill eyeing China presence
KIRISHIMA TRAINING AREA, Japan — Dozens of Japanese, American and French troops landed amid pouring rain from a CH-47 transport helicopter onto a grassy field at a training area in southern Japan, part of Saturday’s joint scenario of defending a remote island from an enemy invasion.
The three nations’ first joint drills on Japanese soil — dubbed “ARC21” and which began Tuesday — come as they seek step up military ties amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.
Japanese soldiers and their counterparts from the French army and the US Marine Corps also conducted an urban warfare drill using a concrete building elsewhere at the Japanese Self-Defense Force’s Kirishima Training Area in the southern Miyazaki prefecture. Around 200 troops took part in Saturday’s exercises.
NATION
Ex-Border agent admits illegally bringing woman into US
LAREDO, Texas — A former US Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has pleaded guilty to illegally bringing a Mexican woman into the U.S. to work as her nanny, according to federal court documents.
Rhonda Lee Walker, 40, of Laredo, admitted in a signed plea agreement Friday in US District Court in Laredo to conspiring to bring the woman into the country.
Walker was a Customs and Border Protection officer on Jan. 2 when she used another officer’s computer login information to help the woman enter the United States through the Laredo Port of Entry, acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery said in a statement.
