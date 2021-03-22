WORLD
Pope decries shame of racism, like ‘virus’ lurking
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced racism, likening it to a virus that lurks in waiting and only to emerge and show that “our supposed social progress is not as real or definitive” as people think.
Francis tweeted on racism on the date that the United Nations marks as International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
The pope likened racism to “a virus that quickly mutates and, instead of disappearing, goes into hiding, and lurks in waiting.”
Australia’s most populous state hit by severe floods
SYDNEY — Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades.
The New South Wales State Emergency Services responded to 640 calls for help on Saturday night, including 66 for flood rescues.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that hundreds of people have been rescued from the waters.
NATION
US, Belgium, France, Japan hold naval exercise
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy said Sunday it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Iran’s nuclear program in the region.
The Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise will see ships from the four countries conduct drills in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. Ships involved include the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, as well as the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island.
The Belgian frigate HNLMS Leopold I and the Japanese destroyer JS Ariake also will take part, as well as aircraft from the four nations.
Police: Man stabs eight during fight at hookah bar
DETROIT — A man stabbed eight people during fight at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday, leaving three people in critical condition, authorities said.
The fight started at around 4:40 a.m. inside the Tiaga Hookah Lounge before spilling out into the parking lot, police Officer Dan Donakowski said in a news release. A preliminary investigation showed that gunshots were fired, but that no one was struck by them, he said.
A 34-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the eight people was taken into custody, police said. The suspect, who had not been charged as of early Sunday afternoon, was also injured during the melee.
