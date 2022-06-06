WORLD
Greek firefighters battle blaze near Athens for second day
ATHENS — Greek firefighters, on Sunday, were battling a wildfire for a second day near two Athens suburbs.
Local media reported some damage to houses as well as vehicles, with 65 fire engines and 283 firefighters still operating in the area.
Authorities said that while the blaze has abated, it’s still ongoing. No official damage estimate was available and would be done once the fire is over, officials said.
Greek authorities, on Saturday, ordered the evacuation of parts of the southern Athens suburbs of Voula and Glyfada as a precaution when strong winds fanned the blaze and threatened residential areas.
UN: Yemen’s warring sides resume talks on ending Taiz siege
CAIRO — Yemen’s warring parties resumed talks, Sunday, on reopening roads in Taiz and other provinces, the United Nations said, after they agreed to renew a nationwide cease-fire.
The UN mission to Yemen said delegations from the internationally recognized government and the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels began their second round of direct discussion in the Jordanian capital of Amman.
The mission did not provide further details.
The two sides did not reach an agreement on lifting the rebels blockade of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, in their first round of talks late last month.
Reopening the roads around Taiz and elsewhere in Yemen is part of a truce the UN brokered, early in April. It was the first nationwide cease-fire in six years in Yemen’s brutal conflict, now in its eighth year.
NATION
Arizona judge rejects prisoner’s bid to delay execution
PHOENIX — A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an eight-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted, Sunday.
US District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state’s death penalty procedures would violate his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable pain.
His lawyers said Atwood, who has a degenerative spinal condition that has left him in a wheelchair, would undergo excruciating suffering if he were strapped to a gurney while lying on his back during his lethal injection execution.
