WORLD
Eight killed, 15 injured in factory fire in northern India
LUCKNOW, India — At least eight workers were killed and over a dozen others injured after a fire erupted in a chemical factory in northern India, police said, Saturday.
The fire broke out after a boiler exploded in the factory in the Hapur area of Uttar Pradesh state, said senior police officer Pravin Kumar. The injured have been hospitalized and three of them were in critical condition, he said.
The intensity of the blast blew off the factory’s roof, said Ajay Mishra, a rescue worker.
Authorities ordered an investigation.
Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split
MADRID — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said, Saturday.
“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan.
NATION
Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair
CHARLOTTE, NC — Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in Charlotte, NC, after he was stopped in the city’s airport with more than 23 pounds of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair.
US Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveler as he was arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic this week, according to a Friday news release.
“His answers didn’t match up. His physical purported handicap did not match up. That was a tell-tale sign that there was something suspicious,” Mike Prado, a Homeland Security Investigations deputy special agent, told WSOC-TV.
The four packages containing cocaine were discovered within the seat cushions and had an estimated street value of $378,000, according to the news release.
The 22-year-old man was charged with trafficking in cocaine.
