WORLD
Police: Canada stabbings were motivated by hate
TORONTO — A suspect has been charged in the stabbing of a professor and two students during a class on gender issues at Canada’s University of Waterloo in what police are calling a hate-motivated attack.
Waterloo Regional Police say Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, an international student who had been studying at the University of Waterloo, faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Waterloo Police Chief Mark Crowell said the suspect, who had been interviewed by police, wanted to make a “statement” about gender identity, and that he had asked the professor to verify that the class was about gender studies before attacking.
UK vows to test court ruling on migrants
LONDON — A British court ruled Thursday that a UK government plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is unlawful, delivering a blow to the Conservative administration’s pledge to stop migrants making risky journeys across the English Channel.
In a split two-to-one ruling, three Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants from any country could be sent.
NATION
Prosecutor who excluded Black jurors resigning
JACKSON, Miss. — A white Mississippi district attorney has resigned after more than 30 years on the job, during which he prosecuted a Black man six times in the shooting deaths of four people and excluded Black people from juries in a practice that led the US Supreme Court to overturn the man’s conviction and death sentence.
Doug Evans is stepping down Friday, six months before his term ends. He did not immediately return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.
He unsuccessfully ran for a judgeship in 2022 and was not seeking reelection as district attorney this year in a north-central Mississippi district that covers seven counties.
Fire sends smoke billowing from Tiffany store
NEW YORK — An electrical fire in a transformer that serves the Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue spewed thick gray smoke from under the iconic building on Thursday and caused two minor injuries, officials said.
The fire did not spread to the store itself, but firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the building as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carlsen said.
Two people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, he said.
The fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. and was under control by noon, firefighters said.
