WORLD
Rebellion leader has moved to Belarus
Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the private army of prison recruits and other mercenaries who have fought some of the deadliest battles in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, escaped prosecution for his abortive armed rebellion against the Kremlin and arrived Tuesday in Belarus.
The exile of the 62-year-old owner of the Wagner Group was part of a deal that ended the short-lived mutiny in Russia. President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Prigozhin was in Belarus, and said he and some of his troops were welcome to stay “for some time” at their own expense.
Prigozhin has not been seen since Saturday
Italian group calls off pasta strike as prices increase
MILAN — Italians can celebrate lower pasta prices but must face higher prices across the board for fruit and vegetables.
Italy’s industry ministry reported last week that prices of pasta had fallen by an average of 0.3% in May compared with a month earlier, saying that a monitoring system it set up had reduced prices.
As a result, the Assoutenti consumer group called off a pasta strike planned for this week, intended to force down prices by reducing demand.
NATION
5 teens killed after car sinks into Florida pond
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five teenagers were killed when their car ran off a curving street and landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, authorities said.
It happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing everyone inside. The crumpled Kia sedan was pulled from the water on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, Fort Myers Police confirmed their identities as Eric Paul, 19; Jackson Eyre, 18; Amanda Ferguson, 18; Breanna Coleman, 18; and Jesus Salinas, 18.
Dad arrested after baby is killed by crossbow
COLESVILLE, N.Y. — An upstate New York man shot his companion with a crossbow while she was holding the couple’s 3-week-old daughter, killing the child and injuring the woman, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical workers responded to a 911 call and found the injured woman and baby at a home in Colesville shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The woman told deputies that Patrick Proefriedt, 26, had fired a crossbow at her while she was holding their infant daughter.
