WORLD
French far right beaten in regional elections
PARIS — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.
National Rally leader Marine Le Pen quickly conceded that the far-right, anti-immigration party failed to win any of mainland France’s 12 regions. She immediately looked forward to next year’s presidential vote, saying it “appears more than ever to be the election that allows for changes of politics and politicians.”
Saudi women’s rights activists get out of prison
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Two Saudi women’s rights campaigners have been released from prison, three years after a sweeping crackdown by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman targeting female activists who’d peacefully advocated for greater freedoms, rights groups said Sunday.
It now appears that all the women’s rights activists detained in the 2018 sweep have now been released from prison, although the status of one woman remains unclear.
NATION
NYC celebrates Pride with virtual, in-person events
NEW YORK — New York City’s annual LGBTQ Pride parade went ahead virtually again due to the pandemic Sunday, though demonstrators and celebrators were still making their presence felt around the city.
The main New York City Pride parade, which usually draws throngs of participants and spectators, was presented as a television broadcast special, since now-lifted pandemic restrictions were still in effect at the time it was being planned.
STATE
Gravel, former US senator for Alaska, dies at 91
SEASIDE — Mike Gravel, a former US senator from Alaska who read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and confronted Barack Obama about nuclear weapons during a later presidential run, has died. He was 91.
Gravel, who represented Alaska as a Democrat in the Senate from 1969 to 1981, died Saturday, according to his daughter, Lynne Mosier. Gravel had been living in Seaside, California, and was in failing health, said Theodore W. Johnson, a former aide.
