WORLD
Italian nun slain in Haiti is hailed by pope as martyr
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, on Sunday, hailed as a martyr an Italian missionary nun slain in Haiti, where she cared for poor children.
The diocese of Milan says Sister Luisa Dell’Orto, 64, was slain “during an armed aggression, probably with the aim of robbery,” in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital.
The Vatican’s official media said Dell’Orto, gravely wounded, was taken to a hospital, where she died soon after.
Francis in remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square expressed his closeness to the nun’s family members and noted she had lived there for some 20 years, dedicating herself above all to helping poor children who lived on the street.
“I entrust her soul to God, and I pray for the Haitian people, especially the little ones, so they can have a more serene future, without misery and without violence,” Francis said.
Poland’s leader rejects West views on transgender issues
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s conservative ruling party leader pushed back, Sunday, against what he described as Western views on LGBTQ rights.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice party, described a theoretical situation in which a person named Wladyslaw, which is traditionally a male name, comes to work asking to be called Zosia, a traditionally female name.
“And according to what we are recommended from the West that everyone should obey it,” Kaczynski said at a rally in Grudziadz, a city in northern Poland. “We do not intend to look into anyone’s bedroom, but at the same time we want to maintain normality.”
Syrian and Russian paratroopers conduct joint drill
DAMASCUS, Syria — Hundreds of Syrian paratroopers took part in a joint drill with their Russian counterparts in the war-torn country in the second joint maneuver, this month, state media reported.
The agency did not give further details in its, Saturday night, report about the drill or say where they took place. It said the aim was to train Syrian paratroopers how to respond in varied circumstances.
Russia is a main backer of President Bashar Assad and has a broad presence in Syria where an 11-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population.
Russia became involved militarily in Syria, in September, 2015, helping to tip the balance of power in favor of Assad’s forces.
