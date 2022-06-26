WORLD
Turkish president: Sweden hasn’t alleviated NATO concerns
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Sweden’s prime minister that he has not seen any “tangible” moves to address Turkey’s concerns about her country joining NATO, Erdogan’s office said, Saturday.
Erdogan called in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson for “binding commitments” from Sweden, as well as a “concrete change of attitude” in the country’s approach to fighting terrorism.
He added that Turkey had not seen “any tangible initiative from Sweden that would alleviate Turkey’s concerns at this point” about the Nordic nation’s request to become a NATO member, the president’s communications directorate said in a statement.
NATION
Police: Five-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago
CHICAGO — A five-month-old girl was shot to death while in the rear of a car in a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.
The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head, Friday evening, when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Cecilia was taken to a hospital where she later died.
A 41-year-old man in another vehicle was in good condition at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near his eye, Chicago police said.
