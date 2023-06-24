WORLD
South Africa: 31 illegal miners believed killed
JOHANNESBURG — At least 31 illegal miners are believed to have died in a gas explosion in a shuttered gold mine in South Africa that happened more than a month ago but is only now coming to light after people reported their relatives missing, authorities said Friday.
The miners are all believed to come from the neighboring country of Lesotho.
A search of the mine was being delayed because methane gas levels were still dangerously high in the ventilation shaft where the miners are thought to have died, the national Department of Mineral and Energy Resources said in a statement.
NATION
Who will lead probe into blast on submersible?
What caused the Titan to implode? Right now, it’s not even clear who will lead the investigation
A day after revelations that the Titan submersible imploded, officials searched the ocean floor for evidence and grappled Friday with vexing questions about who is responsible for investigating the international disaster.
A formal inquiry has not yet been launched because maritime agencies are still busy searching the area where the vessel was destroyed, the US Coast Guard said Friday. Debris was located about 12,500 feet underwater near the Titanic wreckage it was on its way to explore.
I-95 reopens less than two weeks after collapse
PHILADELPHIA — Interstate 95 reopened Friday less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia, a quicker-than-expected rebuild to get traffic flowing again on a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.
Workers put the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. Crews worked around the clock and wrapped up ahead of schedule, allaying fears the critical highway would be closed for many weeks.
Ohio father accused of killing sons indicted
BATAVIA, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges — charges he could face the death penalty for.
Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault for the June 15 deaths of his sons, according to Clermont County court records.
