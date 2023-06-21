WORLD
Students meet under trees as schools shelter
MALILIPOT, Philippines — Nearly 20,000 people have fled from an erupting Philippine volcano and taken shelter in schools, disrupting education for thousands of students, many of whom are having classes in chapels and tents or under trees, officials said Friday.
The Mayon volcano in northeastern Albay province, one of the deadliest of 24 active volcanoes across the Philippine archipelago, began expelling lava late Sunday in a gentle eruption that has not caused any injuries or death. But it could drag on for months and cause a prolonged humanitarian crisis, officials warned.
Most of those forced to evacuate live in farming villages within a 3.7-mile radius of the volcano’s crater.
41 inmates die in Honduras women’s prison riot
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — A grisly riot at a women’s prison in Honduras Tuesday left at least 41 women dead, most burned to death, in violence the country’s president blamed on “mara” street gangs that often wield broad power inside penitentiaries.
Most victims were burned but there also were reports of inmates shot or stabbed at the prison in Tamara, said Yuri Mora, the spokesman for Honduras’ national police investigation agency.
NATION
Officer: Parkland deputy would have seen bodies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy who says he couldn’t pinpoint the shooter during the Parkland high school massacre would have seen bodies if he opened a building’s door instead of backing away, a police officer testified Tuesday at the deputy’s trial.
Sunrise Police Lt. Craig Cardinale said when he arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from his nearby home, he immediately ran to the three-story 1200 building because that’s where his son was attending class, ignoring the direction of Broward County deputies who told him it was too dangerous.
He said he and other officers went to the door that Deputy Scot Peterson had gotten within 10 yards of minutes earlier and could see and smell gunpowder smoke. They didn’t know that 14 students and three staff members were already dead or dying and that shooter Nikolas Cruz had fled.
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Tropical Storm Bret chugged toward the eastern Caribbean on Tuesday as the region prepared itself for an unusually early storm.
Bret had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving across the Atlantic Ocean at 18 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, which warned that it’s been unable to get “a better handle on the system’s intensity and size.”
