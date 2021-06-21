WORLD
At least 18 killed in violence near US-Mexico border
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico— Gunmen in vehicles opened fire in the Mexican city of Reynosa on the U.S. border, killing at least 14 people and causing widespread panic, authorities said. Security forces killed four suspects, including one who died near a border bridge.
The attacks began Saturday afternoon in several neighborhoods in eastern Reynosa, which borders the Texas city of McAllen, according to the Tamaulipas state agency that coordinates security forces. Images posted on social media showed bodies in the streets.
Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca on Sunday condemned the loss of “innocent civilian” lives and said the motive for the attack will be investigated.
Jordan’s palace drama moves to the courtroom
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s version of a trial of the century gets under way Monday when a relative of King Abdullah II and a former chief of the royal court are to be ushered into the defendants’ cage at the state security court to face charges of sedition and incitement.
They are accused of conspiring with a senior royal — Prince Hamzah, a half-brother of the king — to foment unrest against the monarch while soliciting foreign help.
NATION
Spacewalking astronauts install new solar panel
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Spacewalking astronauts equipped the International Space Station with the first in a series of powerful new solar panels Sunday, overcoming suit problems and other obstacles with muscle and persistence.
It took two spacewalks for French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough to install and unfurl the panel to its full 63 feet in length.
The solar wing unrolled like a red carpet once the final set of bolts was released, relying solely on pent-up energy. The slow but steady extension took 10 minutes, with station cameras providing live TV views.
Body of fourth tuber, age seven, found in NC river
EDEN, N.C. — The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam, local officials said Sunday.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release that Isiah Crawford, seven, was the person who was found in the Dan River.
