WORLD
Germany to limit use of gas for electricity
BERLIN — Germany’s economy minister said, Sunday, that the country will limit the use of natural gas for electricity production amid concerns about possible shortages caused by a cut in supplies from Russia.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Germany will try to compensate for the move by increasing the burning of coal, a more polluting fossil fuel.
“That’s bitter, but it’s simply necessary in this situation to lower gas usage,” said Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Green party.
Macron alliance projected to lose majority
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance was projected to lose its majority despite getting the most seats in the final round of parliamentary elections, Sunday, while the far-right National Rally appeared to have made big gains.
The projections, which are based on partial results, say Macron’s candidates would win between 230 and 250 seats — much less than the 289 required to have a straight majority at the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.
NATION
Two men charged in fatal Missouri fireworks blast
BLACK JACK, Mo. — Two men were charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage.
St. Louis County prosecutors say 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan made fireworks and directed younger people on how to load the canisters and attach a fuse for lighting. They would then sell the fireworks to others. Neither Cooks nor Mahan had a license to make or sell fireworks.
Cooks and Mahan are each with three counts of second-degree murder and several other charges in Friday’s explosion near the town of Black Jack. They were charged before a fourth victim died, Saturday.
Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings
EATONTON, Ga. — A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago has been sentenced to die.
A jury, on Thursday, agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported.
