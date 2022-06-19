WORLD
Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of fire risk
BERLIN — People flocked to parks and pools across Western Europe, on Saturday, for a bit of respite from an early heat wave that saw the mercury rise above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in France and Spain.
In Germany, where highs of 38 C (100.4 F) were expected, the health minister urged vulnerable groups to stay hydrated.
Meanwhile, officials warned of wildfires across the western Mediterranean region as high temperatures and a long dry spell made for combustible conditions.
At least one killed in attack on Sikh temple
ISLAMABAD — Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital, Saturday, killing one person and wounding seven others, a Taliban official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Gunmen attacked the Sikh house of worship, known as a gurdwara, in Kabul and a gunbattle between the attackers and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.
NATION
Firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
PHILADELPHIA — One firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed, early Saturday, fire officials said.
The fallen firefighter was not immediately identified, but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he was a 27-year department veteran. “It’s going to be a rough few weeks coming up,” Murphy said at a media briefing around 8 a.m.
The building had caught fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Murphy said. The fire had been put out, but then the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m.
Witness: Federal officer in shootout in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Witnesses say a federal officer and another man engaged in a shootout in downtown Atlanta, on Friday, and one of them was taken away by ambulance, but federal officials haven’t explained what happened.
The gunfire was unleashed just after 3 p.m. on the Ted Turner Drive bridge, near the Richard Russell federal courthouse, State Farm Arena and CNN Center.
The Atlanta Police Department said at least one person was shot, but referred inquiries to federal officials, who provided no more information.
