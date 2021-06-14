WORLD
NATO leaders bid symbolic adieu to Afghanistan
BRUSSELS — US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will bid a symbolic farewell to Afghanistan on Monday in their last summit before America winds up its longest “forever war” and the US military pulls out for good.
The meeting is bound to renew questions about whether NATO’s most ambitious operation ever was worth it.
The 18-year effort cost the United States alone $2.26 trillion, and the price in lives includes 2,442 American troops and 1,144 personnel among US allies, according to figures from Brown University. NATO does not keep a record of those who die in its operations.
Those casualty figures dwarf Afghan losses, which include more than 47,000 civilians, up to 69,000 members of the national armed forces and police.
Countries mark Danish reunification
HELSINKI — The queen of Denmark, Germany’s president and other dignitaries from the two countries marked the centennial of Denmark’s reunification Sunday, a celebration that was delayed by almost a year due to COVID-19.
Denmark’s reunification day is observed to commemorate the events of June 15, 1920, which is when Danish King Christian X ratified a law that brought the South Jutland region back into Denmark. The area had been under German rule for 56 years.
Germans know the area in the Jutland peninsula that Prussia controlled during the 19th century as the North Schleswig region. It was part of Germany until after the end of World War I.
NATION
Zoo announces birth of southern white rhino
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida zoo announced the birth of a southern white rhino, the eighth to be born in Tampa as part of a plan to help the species.
Officials at ZooTampa at Lowry Park said the baby was born to a 20-year-old rhino named Alake last week. The female calf has not been named yet, but both baby and mother are healthy and doing well.
“The baby rhino appears to be strong and is nursing alongside her mother,” the zoo said in a statement posted on its Facebook page Saturday.
Alake was paired with the only adult male in the Tampa zoo, Ongava. Their calf will join the crash, or group of rhinos, in the coming weeks, zoo officials said. Visitors will be able to see the baby rhino in the new Expedition Wild Africa attraction, set to open soon.
