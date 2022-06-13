WORLD
Hot air brings Spain its first withering heat wave of year
MADRID — Spain´s weather service says a mass of hot air from North Africa brought the country’s first major heat wave of the year, Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit in some places.
The Aemet weather agency said the hottest areas would be in central and southwestern Spain. The heat wave is expected to last, at least until Wednesday, the agency said.
The 109.4-degree weather was forecast for the southern cities of Seville, Cordoba and Badajoz.
Meteorologists said the temperature in Madrid could hit 100.4 F, well above average, for early June.
Truck crashes fleeing Greek police: migrant killed, 17 hurt
THESSALONIKI, Greece — A pickup truck trying to evade pursuing police in northeastern Greece slammed into a fence, killing one migrant and injuring 17 others, including the driver, Greek police said, Sunday.
The accident took place, Saturday, in the northeastern region of Thrace, police said.
The Georgian driver of the pickup truck was headed west when he ran into a police checkpoint on the main Egnatia highway. Instead of stopping, he sped through. After the crash, slightly injured, he tried to escape on foot but was captured.
The other 16 migrants, none of whom was seriously injured, were taken to nearby hospitals.
NATION
Boston transit agency to try urine sensors on elevators
BOSTON — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology.
The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported.
The sensors on the ceiling of an elevator have an attached fan, which allows them to suck in air and “basically smell what is present,” said Meghan Collins, a program/projects manager for MBTA.
The pilot kicks off in August. Data will be collected for several months before the agency makes a decision about whether to implement the program by year’s end, the newspaper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.