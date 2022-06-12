NATION
Report: Prince Charles blasts UK’s Rwanda deportation plan
LONDON — A British newspaper says Prince Charles has criticized the government’s plan to start deporting some asylum-seekers to Rwanda, calling it “appalling.”
Citing unnamed sources, the Times newspaper reported, late Friday, that the heir to the British throne is privately opposed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s policy to send people to the East African country.
A court ruling has paved the way for the first flight under the controversial deal to leave, Tuesday, with more than 30 people. Britain plans to send some migrants who arrive in the UK as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed.
Police identify three killed in Tennessee mass shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police have identified the three people who were killed in a Tennessee mass shooting, last weekend, that also injured 14 others.
Chattanooga Police, on Friday, said the three people who died are Darian Hixson, Myrakle Moss and Kevin Brown. Police have said that 14 of the 17 victims, in the June 5 shooting, were hit by gunfire and another three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.
Of the three who died, two were killed by gunfire and one was killed by a vehicle. Police did not specify the individual causes of death while naming those who died.
