NATION
Justice Barrett’s $425K tops among Supreme Court’s authors
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court justices took in $800,000 in book royalties last year, a lucrative supplement to their judicial salaries, according to financial reports released, Thursday.
By far the largest payment went to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, $425,000 for a yet-to-be-released book and likely the first installment on a reported $2 million deal she signed soon after joining the court, in 2020.
Justices are being paid $274,200, this year, for their work on the bench; Chief Justice John Roberts gets a little more, $286,700.
The largest advances before now have gone to Justices Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, who each received more than $1 million for their accounts of their rise from poverty to the nation’s highest court.
Three dead after Arkansas highway crashes during thunderstorms
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — One westbound lane of heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas reopened, Thursday, more than 24 hours after at least three people were killed during a series of crashes that happened during stormy weather, authorities said.
The outside lane of the interstate was reopened near Friendship, about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The Wednesday afternoon crashes began in the eastbound lanes of the interstate according to the department.
Chicago man who saved man on train tracks gets free car
CHICAGO — A Chicago man who jumped onto train tracks to rescue someone who had fallen onto an electrified rail during a fight at an L station earned more than praise for his heroic act: He’s also been gifted with a car.
Anthony Perry, 20, was surprised, Wednesday, with a 2009 Audi A8 from Early Walker, founder of the anti-violence organization I’m Telling Don’t Shoot.
“We wanted to literally show our appreciation because we need more people like you. We need more Anthony’s in the world,” Walker said after also giving Perry a $25 gasoline card.
Perry said the car will make his life “way easier.” He’s been taking two buses and a train to get from his home in the South Side neighborhood of Park Manor to his job with Amazon Fresh, in suburban Oak Lawn.
