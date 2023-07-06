WORLD
Danish gunman sent to mental health facility
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A 23-year-old man in Denmark who opened fire at a mall last year and killed three people believing the victims were zombies was sentenced Wednesday to detention in a secure medical facility.
The Copenhagen District Court convicted the man of murder and attempted murder in the July 3, 2022, rampage.
NATION
Pentagon plans tighter controls on classified info
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Wednesday announced plans to tighten protection for classified information following the explosive leaks of hundreds of intelligence documents that were accessed through security gaps at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base.
Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira, 21, is accused of leaking the highly classified military documents in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a memo released Wednesday, ordered all of the department’s secured rooms where classified information is stored and accessed to be brought into compliance with intelligence community standards for oversight and tracking.
Man gets life sentence for raping Ohio girl, 9
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who confessed to raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl has been sentenced to life in prison in a case that became a national flashpoint on abortion rights because the girl had to travel out of state to end the pregnancy.
Gerson Fuentes, 28, was sentenced to life in prison, but his plea deal stipulates that he can seek parole after serving 25 to 30 years. He would then have to register as a sex offender.
Armed man arrested after Obama threat
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama on the same day that a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Taylor Taranto, 37, who prosecutors say participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside a van he had driven cross-country and had been living in, according to a Justice Department motion.
