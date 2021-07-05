WORLD
Ukraine criticized as female cadets parade in heels
MOSCOW — Ukraine’s defense minister is under pressure from members of the government over the decision to have female military cadets wear pumps with heels in an important parade.
“The purpose of any military parade is to demonstrate the military ability of the army. There should be no room for stereotypes and sexism,” said a joint statement from three Cabinet members, including Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina.
The statement followed last week’s announcement about the footwear in the parade planned for Aug. 24, the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
Chinese astronauts make first spacewalk
BEIJING — Two astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China’s new orbital station to set up cameras and other equipment using a 50-foot-long robotic arm.
Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.
NATION
Fireworks blast in Maryland causes minor injuries
OCEAN CITY, Md.— Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries, authorities said Sunday.
A few hours after the blast, the city announced that the day’s fireworks shows in multiple locations had been canceled out of an abundance of caution.
The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.
Eight wounded in shooting near Texas car wash
FORT WORTH, Texas — Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.
Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.
Police said an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.
