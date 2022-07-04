WORLD
Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 19
QUETTA, Pakistan — A passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in heavy rain in southwest Pakistan, on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring 12 others, a government official said.
Mahtab Shah, assistant administrator for the district of Shirani in Baluchistan province, said about 35 passengers were traveling in the bus. He said rescue workers were searching for survivors in the wreckage of the destroyed vehicle and surroundings.
Shah said apparently the bus slid on the wet road amid heavy rain and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell about 200 feet into the ravine.
NATION
Stroller-pushing NYC mom’s alleged killer held without bail
NEW YORK — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman who was shot dead as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been ordered jailed without bail, with prosecutors describing the killing as a “premeditated execution.”
Isaac Argro, 22, appeared, Saturday evening, in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree weapons possession.
Prosecutor Brittany DeCesare told Judge Eric Schumacher that on the night of the killing, Argro dressed in all black and wore a ski mask as he paced back and forth waiting to shoot Azsia Johnson, his estranged girlfriend.
