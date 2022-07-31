WORLD
One wounded in attack on army guarding Guatemala president
GUATEMALA CITY — One man was wounded, Saturday, after gunmen opened fire on soldiers at a checkpoint providing area security for a visit by Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to a town near the Mexican border.
Rubén Téllez, a spokesman for the Guatemalan army, said soldiers were working a highway checkpoint intended to act as perimeter security for the presidential visit to La Laguna, a town in Huehuetenango province.
Téllez said a car approached the checkpoint and its occupants then opened fire on soldiers, who returned fire.
One man, possibly a Mexican, was shot in the legs during the incident and was taken for medical treatment.
UK inquiry urges immediate payouts to tainted-blood victims
LONDON — The head of an inquiry into a tainted-blood scandal that killed 2,400 people in Britain urged the government to pay survivors and bereaved partners at least $120,000 each in compensation, immediately.
The government said, Saturday, it would consider the recommendation “with the utmost urgency.”
Thousands of hemophiliacs and other hospital patients were infected with HIV or Hepatitis C, during the 1970s and 80s, through tainted blood products, largely imported from the United States. The situation has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of Britain’s health care system.
NATION
New Hurricane Frank gains force over eastern Pacific
MEXICO CITY — Newly formed Hurricane Frank rapidly gained force over the open eastern Pacific Ocean, on Saturday, but it was far from being any threat to the mainland.
The US National Hurricane Center said Frank reached hurricane force, late Friday, and grew to have maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, on Saturday.
It was centered about 600 miles southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and was heading to the northwest at 12 mph.
The Hurricane Center said Frank could strengthen somewhat before weakening over cooler waters.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Georgette was much further out to sea, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.
