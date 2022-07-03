WORLD
Strong earthquake kills five in southern Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — Five people were killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern Iran, on Saturday, state television reported.
Rescue teams were deployed near the epicenter, Sayeh Khosh village, which is home to around 300 people in Hormozgan province, some 620 miles south of the capital, Tehran, the report said.
People went into the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the early morning quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure.
The earthquake was felt in many neighboring countries, the report said.
The area has seen several moderate earthquakes in recent weeks. In November, one man died following two magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 earthquakes.
Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.
Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong; dozens of crew in danger
HONG KONG — An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said, Saturday.
Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 p.m., Saturday.
Photos released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service showed one crew member being winched up to a rescue helicopter as big waves lashed the sinking vessels, which had broken up in two parts.
The accident occurred about 186 miles south of Hong Kong.
NATION
Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site
SAC CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property.
KCCI-TV reports that the Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call, Thursday, and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites.
The sheriff’s office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water.
Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has an attorney.
