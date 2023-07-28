WORLD
Schools, offices shut down ahead of typhoon
BEIJING — The coastal Chinese city of Shantou on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.
Doksuri weakened further on Thursday, with sustained winds of 96 mph and gusts of up to 118 mph, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau. The typhoon’s center won’t hit Taiwan’s mainland, but its outlying bands will still bring stronger winds and rains on Thursday afternoon.
Israeli army kills 14-year-old Palestinian
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, as an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister visited a sensitive Jerusalem holy site that has been a flashpoint for violence between Israel and the Palestinians.
The visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the disputed hilltop compound comes during a period of heightened Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank for the past year and a half and threatens to inflame already surging tensions.
NATION
Court allows work on pipeline to resume
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia.
Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline had been blocked by the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, even after Congress ordered the project’s approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June.
DOJ investigating Memphis policing methods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests, nearly seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop strengthened nationwide calls for police reform.
The in-depth federal probe adds more scrutiny to a city dealing with the aftermath of Nichols’ killing and answers long-standing calls for such an investigation from critics of the way police treat minorities.
