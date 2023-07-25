WORLD
Russia: Moscow, Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the aircraft fall near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters, while the Russian military unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties when the drones struck two nonresidential buildings in Moscow. Separately, a Ukrainian drone struck an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea, forcing a halt in traffic on a major highway, Russian authorities said.
Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her
MALMÖ, Sweden — Hours after a Swedish court fined Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month, the climate activist again attempted to block access to the facility and was removed by police.
Earlier on Monday, Thunberg, 20, admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.
The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor (about $240).
NATION
Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — Authorities searched Monday for a grizzly bear that attacked and killed a woman on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park near the Montana-Idaho border.
The victim’s body was found Saturday morning a few hundred yards from a trailhead and private campground. There was no sign that the bear, which was traveling with at least one cub, tried to eat the victim, who appears to have been jogging when she was fatally mauled, said Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Man who beat officer during riot sentenced
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas truck driver who beat a police officer with a flagpole attached to an American flag during the US Capitol riot was sentenced Monday to more than four years in prison.
Peter Francis Stager struck the Metropolitan Police Department officer with his flagpole at least three times as other rioters pulled the officer, head first, into the crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
