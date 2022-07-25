WORLD
Man opens fire on Philippine campus, killing three people
MANILA, Philippines — A gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region, on Sunday, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a graduation ceremony, police said.
The suspect was armed with two pistols and a silencer and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City, police said. He was blocked by witnesses and authorities outside the university gates.
The sprawling university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at the law school on campus was canceled, police said.
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
CAMARILLO — The average US price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey, said, Sunday, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.
“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.
The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon.
