Man in central China survives three days in flooded garage
ZHENGZHOU, China — A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said Saturday.
The death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported, citing Li Changxun, deputy director of Henan Provincial Emergency Management Department.
Meanwhile, rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to evacuate residents of areas that still were under water, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.
After vandalism, NYC George Floyd statue cleaned and will be moved
NEW YORK — A statue of George Floyd that was defaced in Brooklyn has been cleaned and is headed for Manhattan’s Union Square.
The artwork was unveiled on the Juneteenth holiday in a spot on Flatbush Avenue. Five days later on June 24, it was vandalized with black paint and marked with the logo of a white supremacist group.
But members of the group that installed the statue painstakingly cleaned it, and local residents and one of Floyd’s brothers gathered around it this week to bid farewell ahead of its long-planned move to Union Square as part of an exhibition in September.
Groups urge state to protect last wild Atlantic salmon in US
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is home to the last wild Atlantic salmon populations in the US, but a new push to protect the fish at the state level is unlikely to land them on the endangered list.
Atlantic salmon once teemed in US rivers, but now return from the sea to only a handful of rivers in eastern and central Maine. The fish are protected at the federal level under the US Endangered Species Act, but a coalition of environmental groups and scientists said the fish could be afforded more protections if they were added to Maine’s own list of endangered and threatened species.
