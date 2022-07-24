WORLD
150,000 people march for LGBTQ rights in Berlin
BERLIN — Draped in rainbow flags and touting signs, around 150,000 people marched for LGBTQ rights, Saturday, at Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day celebration, celebrating this year’s parade theme “United in Love.”
Berlin police gave the crowd estimate Saturday afternoon but said the number may still grow into the evening.
Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s deputy mayor and a senator for culture and Europe, said in a speech opening the celebrations that Berlin must be a “safe haven” for LGBTQ individuals facing persecution in their home countries.
“For all the countries where being queer is still a punishable offense … Berlin must be a city of freedom,” he said.
Flash flood kills at least 21 people in southern Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people, state television said, Saturday.
Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city’s governor Yousef Karegar.
Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.
Flooding hit more than 10 villages in the province, he added.
Iran’s interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, shared his condolences with the families of the flood victims, state television later reported.
NATION
Mega Millions jackpot $790M, fourth-largest top prize
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lottery officials, on Friday, raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot.
The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point, in April.
The highlighted pre-tax $790 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $464.4 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.
