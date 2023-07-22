WORLD
Authorities call off Berlin lioness alarm
BERLIN — Authorities determined on Friday that there is “no acute danger” to people in an area on the edge of Berlin where a potentially dangerous animal was spotted, saying they no longer believe that a lioness is at large and calling off the hunt.
A search turned up no sign of such a predator and experts who analyzed a video have concluded that it was likely a wild boar, they said.
Police were first alerted to the animal in Kleinmachnow, just outside Berlin’s city limits, around midnight on Wednesday when people reported what appeared to be a big cat chasing a wild boar.
Death toll hits 21 in western India landslide
RAIGAD, India — Rescuers found five more bodies Friday in India’s western Maharashtra state, raising the death toll from a landslide triggered by torrential rains to at least 21 with many others feared trapped under the debris, officials said.
Scores of rescuers and trekkers have been deployed to search for people trapped by the landslide, which occurred late Wednesday night, the state’s deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, tweeted. Harsh weather conditions have hampered rescue efforts and authorities have sent in medical teams to help the injured, he said.
NATION
Oklahoma judge used cellphone at murder trial
CHANDLER, Okla. — An Oklahoma judicial ethics panel is investigating a new state judge who can be seen on courtroom video scrolling through social media and texting on her cellphone throughout a murder trial, according to a local sheriff’s office.
Security video published by The Oklahoman newspaper shows Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom texting or messaging for minutes at a time during jury selection, opening statements and testimony in the trial for a man charged in the beating death of his girlfriend’s son.
Sgt. Aaron Bennett of the county sheriff’s office declined to provide the video to The Associated Press.
Helicopter crashes into Alaska lake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a shallow lake in Alaska’s North Slope region, officials said Friday.
The helicopter had been chartered by a government agency, according to the company that operated the flight. It was reported overdue late Thursday night.
