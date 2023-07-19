WORLD
Rescued man was adrift 3 months in Pacific
MANZANILLO, Mexico — An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months said Tuesday that he is grateful to be alive after setting foot on dry land for the first time since their ordeal began.
Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, disembarked in the Mexican city of Manzanillo after being examined on board the boat that rescued him, the Maria Delia.
“I’m feeling alright. I’m feeling a lot better than I was, I tell ya,” Shaddock, smiling, bearded and thin, told reporters on the dock in the port city about 210 miles west of Mexico City.
NATION
US says Ukraine has uncommitted combat power
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian forces have a “significant amount of combat power” that hasn’t yet been committed to the war, the top US military officer said Tuesday, saying Kyiv is conserving some of its tactical effort while troops slowly work their way through deadly Russian minefields.
Speaking to reporters after defense leaders from around the world met to discuss Ukraine’s military needs, Army Gen. Mark Milley was asked about the slow pace of Ukraine’s offensive to take back territory seized by Russia. He said Ukraine will decide when to use the combat power and complex training the US and allies have provide. He flatly dismissed suggestions the offensive is failing.
Michigan charges 16 fake electors with felonies
LANSING, Mich.— Michigan’s attorney general filed felony charges Tuesday against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that all 16 people would face eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery, which range from a potential five to 14 years in prison each.
Bison attack visitors in 2 national parks
BISMARCK, N.D. — A bison severely injured a Minnesota woman on Saturday in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the National Park Service said in a statement on Tuesday.
Park officials reported she was in serious but stable condition after suffering “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.”
