WORLD
Princess Diana’s sheep sweater may get $50K
LONDON — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction.
The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep amid a pattern of white ones headlines Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale in September.
The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles, who was then heir to the British throne.
Climate envoy Kerry is in China for talks
BEIJING — US climate envoy John Kerry was holding talks Monday with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, as the US seeks to restore contacts that were disrupted by disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and China’s territorial claims.
China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Kerry was meeting with Xie Zhenhua for the first extensive face-to-face climate discussions between representatives of the world’s two worst climate polluters after a nearly yearlong hiatus.
NATION
Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira seeks release
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking secret military papers challenged a judge’s decision that he remain behind bars, pointing Monday to the pretrial release of former President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases.
A magistrate judge who ruled in May that 21-year-old Jack Teixeira must remain behind bars while the case plays out found that releasing him would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice. Teixeira’s lawyers are now asking a different judge to reverse that decision.”
Police still looking into slayings in Gilgo Beach
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. — Detectives on Long Island are hunting for fresh clues about an architect arrested in connection with a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. They’re combing through storage units linked to Rex Heuermann and using DNA evidence to see if he’s connected to other cold cases.
The ongoing work Monday marks an important new phase in a multi-agency investigation that — after years of dead ends and frustrations — led prosecutors to charge Heuermann with murder last Friday.
