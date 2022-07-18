WORLD
500 flights scrapped in Italy by four-hour aviation strikes
ROME — Several hundred flights were canceled in Italy, on Sunday, a peak vacation travel day, because of four-hour walkouts involving employees of low-cost airlines as well as air traffic controllers.
A union official, Fabrizio Cuscito, told Italian state TV that some 500 flights were scrapped. Airline workers are seeking better pay as well as improved working conditions, including meals on long shifts, he said.
The Italian transport ministry said the strikes were called by workers for Ryanair, easyJet and Volotea airlines. That strike began, at 2 p.m., while the air traffic controllers’ walkout, which also lasted four hours, started an hour earlier.
NATION
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won’t honor lifetime warranty on socks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri man says in a class-action lawsuit against Bass Pro that the outdoor outfitter is refusing to honor its lifetime warranty on socks.
Kent Slaughter of Springfield said that after years of exchanging his “Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks” every time they wore out, the Springfield-based company changed its policy, in 2021, before he tried to return four pairs of socks. Instead of getting another pair with a lifetime warranty, Slaughter said he was given socks that only carried a 60-day warranty, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
A Bass Pro representative said the company won’t comment on pending litigation.
