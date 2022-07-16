WORLD
Danish amusement park scraps ride after girl killed
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — An amusement park in northwestern Denmark said, Friday, it would scrap a roller coaster for good after a 14-year-old girl died, reportedly when the rear part of the ride came off the rails.
A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries, on Thursday, on the Cobraen roller coaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.
“There is no doubt that the ride will be shut down and torn apart,” Tivoli Friheden amusement park manager Henrik Ragborg Olsen told local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende.
The cause of the derailment was under investigation.
Ragborg Olsen told Aarhus Stiftstidende, on Thursday, that “the rear two seats” of Cobraen were hanging “under the wagon train.” The roller coaster is 82 feet high and the wagons have a top speed of 44 mph, according to the Tivoli Friheden Website.
UK issues 1st-ever ‘red’ warning for hot weather next week
LONDON — British authorities issued their first ever “red” warning for extreme heat early next week, declaring a national emergency as forecasters predict record temperatures that will put even healthy people at risk of serious illness and death.
The warning covers, Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in England may reach 104 F for the first time, the UK Met Office said. The British record is 101.7F, set in 2019.
The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country better known for gray skies and rain.
NATION
Pilot arrested after landing plane on interstate in Missouri
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — An intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a small aircraft, early Friday, on Interstate 70 southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, after radioing that he had run out of fuel, authorities said.
The landing about 2:30 a.m. east of Grain Valley, roughly 20 miles southeast of Kansas City, closed westbound lanes of the highway for more than two and-a-half hours, KCTV reported.
The plane had a “minor collision” with a guardrail but otherwise didn’t hit anything, the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted.
The pilot was the only person on board. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment after his arrest, the patrol said.
