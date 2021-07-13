WORLD
Suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The arrest of a failed Haitian businessman living in Florida who authorities say was a key player in the killing of Haiti’s president deepened the mystery Monday into an already convoluted plot surrounding the assassination.
Haitian authorities identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 62, who once expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video. However he is unknown in Haitian political circles, and associates suggested he was duped by those really behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in an attack last week that critically wounded his wife, Martine, who remains hospitalized in Miami.
10 dead in South Africa riots over ex-leader’s jailing
JOHANNESBURG — Rioting triggered by the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma escalated Monday as shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted, major roads were blocked by burning tires and the police and military struggled to contain the violence.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a somber address broadcast to the nation Monday night, vowed that the police and army would restore order.
NATION
Actor gets probation for child endangerment
CLEVELAND — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” was sentenced in Cleveland on Monday to two years’ probation on child endangerment charges relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15.
Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, of West Hollywood, pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Trump lawyers may be penalized in Michigan
DETROIT — A federal judge considering whether to order sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers spent hours Monday drilling deeply into details about an unsuccessful lawsuit that challenged Michigan’s 2020 election results.
The lawsuit alleging widespread fraud was dropped after the judge found nothing but “speculation and conjecture” that votes for Trump somehow were destroyed or switched to votes for Joe Biden, who won Michigan by 2.8 percentage points.
