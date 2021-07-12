WORLD
Pope makes first appearance since intestinal surgery
ROME — Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major intestinal surgery last week, greeting well-wishers as he stood for 10 minutes on a hospital balcony, offering hearty thanks for the prayers for his recovery and calling health care for all a “precious” good.
Francis, 84, has been steadily on the mend, according to the Vatican, following his July 4 scheduled surgery to remove a portion of his colon that had narrowed due to inflammation. But it hasn’t said just when he might be discharged from the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. On the morning after his surgery, a Holy See spokesperson said his hospital stay was expected to last seven days, “barring complications.”
Southern Spain bakes under hot air from Africa
MADRID — Southern Spain sweltered under intense heat for a second straight day on Sunday, when thermometers were expected to reach well over 104 degrees Fahrenheit in large swathes of the European Union country.
A mass of hot air carrying dust and sand from Africa was forecast to push temperatures nine to 18 degrees above average in many areas of the country.
NATION
Four arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
DENVER — Four people have been arrested and more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have been seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel, a block from Coors Field, on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence.
Schumer wants NRA probed for bankruptcy fraud
NEW YORK — US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business.
A judge rejected the NRA’s bankruptcy case in May, ruling the nonprofit organization had not acted in good faith.
