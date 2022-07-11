WORLD
N Korea likely fired artillery rounds amid US-S Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea appeared to have conducted artillery firing drills, on Sunday, South Korea said, days after the United States deployed sophisticated fighter jets to South Korea for joint training.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected multiple trajectories presumed to be North Korean artillery, on Sunday afternoon. It said South Korea’s military maintained a firm readiness in close coordination with the United States.
South Korea’s presidential office said the suspected launches occurred off the North’s west coast.
NATION
Spirit plane towed after brakes overheat, catch fire
ATLANTA — Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa are safe after one of the plane’s brakes overheated and briefly caught fire upon landing in Atlanta, on Sunday, airport officials said.
The brakes in the landing gear of Spirit Airlines Flight 383 from Tampa ignited upon landing, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport wrote in a tweet about the incident. Atlanta firefighters put out the fire and the plane was towed to the gate for passengers to disembark, airport officials said.
Spirit Airline said one of the brakes on the plane overheated. No passengers were injured, the airline said.
