WORLD
Mexico publishes heavily edited probe of general
MEXICO CITY — One day after Mexico angered US officials by publishing an entire 751-page US case file against former Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos, the Mexican prosecutors who exonerated him released their own version — but with so many pages wholly blacked out it was almost impossible to tell what they’d found.
The report released Sunday by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office included a 226-page stretch with every page blacked out, followed shortly thereafter by a 275-page stretch of blacked-out pages.
In the few sections with less redacting, all names and images were blacked out.
Netanyahu rival hires Lincoln Project founders
JERUSALEM — Israel’s top rival to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is getting some American help ahead of March 23 elections.
Gideon Saar, a onetime Netanyahu protege, has hired four of the founders of the Lincoln Project, which ran a relentless campaign to help defeat President Donald Trump. The hiring was first reported by Israel’s Channel 12 TV and confirmed by a member of Saar’s campaign. The campaign official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing internal strategy.
Uganda foes call Museveni’s reelection ‘fraud’
KAMPALA, Uganda — A day after Uganda’s longtime leader was declared winner of the country’s presidential election, the opposition party dismissed the results as “fraud” and called for the release of their leader, Bobi Wine, who has been allegedly under house arrest since polling day.
President Yoweri Museveni won a sixth five-year term, extending his rule to four decades, according to official results.
STATE
Napa man held after cache of weapons found
NAPA — A 44-year-old Northern California man was jailed in lieu of $5 million bail after sheriff’s deputies found a cache of weapons and explosives at his home and business, including gunpowder and pipe bombs, authorities said.
Ian Benjamin Rogers was arrested Friday after deputies searched his home and business in Napa, north of San Francisco, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported. He could face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to allegedly possessing illegal weapons.
It wasn’t known Sunday if Rogers has an attorney.
