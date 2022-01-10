WORLD
Death toll in Brazil rockfall rises to 10
BRASILIA, Brazil — The death toll from an accident in which a slab of cliff rock toppled onto pleasure boaters on a Brazilian lake has risen to 10, police said, Sunday. Authorities worked to identify the dead and divers were searching the lake in case there were more victims.
Police Chief Marcos Pimenta said there was a possibility that some people were missing following the accident, Saturday, in Minas Gerais state.
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt restructuring
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The president of debt-ridden Sri Lanka, on Sunday, asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods, as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst economic crisis, partly due to Beijing-financed projects that don’t generate revenue.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that it would be “a great relief to the country if attention could be paid on restructuring the debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from his office.
NATION
Social workers’ field safety remains concern
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois officials are seeking answers after the killing last week of a state child welfare worker during a home visit — the second such tragedy to occur in less than five years.
Deidre Silas, an investigator with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, was stabbed to death, last Tuesday, when she responded to a call of possible endangerment of children in a home in the central Illinois town of Thayer.
A man related to one or more of the six children who were at home at the time, 32-year-old Benjamin Reed, is being held on first-degree murder and other charges.
Skiers hurt at NC ski resort after hydrant struck
BANNER ELK, N.C. — Several people were hurt at a North Carolina ski resort when a damaged hydrant sprayed a blast of water onto skiers riding above on a lift, prompting several skiers to jump.
Management at Beech Mountain Resort told WBTV-TV that a guest skied into the water and air hydrant, Friday, while snowmaking operations were underway. Video circulating on social media shows skiers on the chair lift getting hit by blasts of water.
