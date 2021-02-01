WORLD
Vet hospitalized for virus he raised money to fight
LONDON — Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, his daughter said Sunday.
Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed in a statement posted on Twitter that her father, widely known as Captain Tom, has been admitted to Bedford Hospital because he needed “additional help” with his breathing.
She said that over the past few weeks her father had been treated for pneumonia and that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus last week.
She said he is being treated in a ward, not in an intensive care unit.
Fugitive Tigray leader reportedly speaks out
NAIROBI, Kenya — The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has reportedly made his first public comments in three months, urging the international community to investigate alleged “genocide” and other abuses by forces including those from neighboring Eritrea.
It was not immediately possible to verify the audio comments by Debretsion Gebremichael posted late Saturday by Tigray-allied media outlet Dimtsi Weyane. He has been on the run since shortly after fighting broke out in early November between Ethiopian and allied forces and those of the Tigray region who had dominated the country’s government for nearly three decades.
NATION
Videos show Rochester officers pepper-spraying nine-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police in Rochester released two body-camera videos Sunday of officers restraining a distraught nine-year-old girl who was handcuffed and sprayed with what police called a chemical “irritant.”
The Democrat and Chronicle reported that prior to the release of the videos, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her concern for the “child that was harmed during this incident that happened on Friday.”
“I have a 10-year-old child, so she’s a child, she’s a baby. This video, as a mother, is not anything you want to see,” Warren went on to say.
A total of nine officers and supervisors responded to the report of “family trouble” on Friday. The girl can be heard in the body-camera videos from officers at the scene screaming frantically for her father as the officers try to restrain her.
