Pope weeps in Rome as he prays for peace in Ukraine
ROME — Pope Francis wept, Thursday, in the center of Rome as he prayed for peace in Ukraine during an annual Christmas visit to venerate a statue of the Virgin Mary near the Spanish Steps.
Francis leaned over and choked up, unable to speak precisely as he arrived at the part of the prayer where he said: “I would have liked to have brought you the thanks of the Ukrainian people …”
After a long pause, Francis continued the prayer, picking up from where he left off: “… the Ukrainian people for the peace we have so long asked the Lord. Instead I must present you with the pleas of children, elderly, mothers and fathers and the young people of that martyred land, that is suffering so much.”
NATION
Two firefighters die in house fire; one body found outside
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Two firefighters died responding to a house fire at which a body was found outside, but two people who lived in the home got out safely, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The firefighters who died, Wednesday, were identified as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, Trooper David Beohm said.
The body of another person was discovered outside the house on the property, which sits on a large plot of land in West Penn Township near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.
