27 flee plane in Spain after pregnant woman simulates labor
BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona’s airport after it made an emergency landing, Wednesday, to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said.
The office for Spain’s government in the Catalonia region said the incident occurred when a Pegasus Airlines flight from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul with 228 passengers on board requested the emergency landing at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport.
Albania’s last captive bear rescued to Austrian sanctuary
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s last brown bear in captivity was rescued by an international animal welfare organization, Wednesday, and will be taken to a sanctuary in Austria.
Four Paws began the journey with the 24-year-old bear, named Mark, accompanied by a large file of documents to get him across multiple national borders.
Leading veterinarian Julia Bohner sedated Mark before putting him into the van that will take him to the Arbesbach sanctuary, 90 miles west of Vienna.
“The last bear that was kept in such a tiny cage, we will today rescue him,” said Magdalena Scherk-Trettin, Four Paws coordinator.
