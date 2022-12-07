WORLD
Man arrested after egg thrown at King Charles III
LONDON — A man was arrested, Tuesday, on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled toward King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.
Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.
Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown.
The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.
NATION
White House invites in state lawmakers before 2023 sessions
WASHINGTON — The White House is playing host to roughly 50 Democratic state lawmakers from 31 states this week as legislatures prepare for their upcoming sessions, aiming to talk over strategy on top issues like climate change, gun violence, abortion rights and voting rights.
Those expected to attend the meetings, on Tuesday and today, include Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell and Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, according to the White House.
The aim is to give state lawmakers a to-do list for the upcoming legislative session, though meeting those goals will be nearly impossible in states where Republicans are in control.
